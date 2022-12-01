YouTube top videos, creators, and songs revealed

Following the release of the Music Recap earlier this week, YouTube is now unveiling the top popular videos of 2022, as well as additional lists that act as a stand-in for Rewind. YouTube’s list of Top Trending Videos in the United States is “based on in-country views of videos released in 2021, omitting Shorts, music videos, trailers, and children’s videos.”

The most popular video on the list was “so long nerds,” a sad video published on Technoblade’s channel in which the prominent Minecraft content creator’s father revealed the death of his son. One year after being diagnosed with cancer, Technoblade, whose name was Alex, died in June at the age of 23.

On Oct. 28, the YouTube Gaming team posted a video commemorating Technoblade’s ninth anniversary on the site, saluting his history and effect through a trend-based study of his tagline “Technoblade never dies.” In his honour, the video encouraged viewers to donate to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. When you put “Technoblade” into the YouTube search field, the “did you mean” popup shows “Technoblade never dies.”

MrBeast (aka entrepreneur Jimmy Donaldson) has now ruled the top creators list for three years in a row – he crossed 100 million subscribers in June and ended Pewdiepie’s stint as the most-subscribed YouTuber in November with even more subscribers. YouTube also featured the top creators list, with NichLmao at the top, as well as the top songs lists, lead by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto’s soundtrack — a big hit on TikTok this year as well.

YouTube Top Creators 2022

MrBeast (114 million subscribers)

NichLmao (18.7 million)

Airrack (10.7 million)

Ryan Trahan (11.1 million)

Isaiah Photo (8 million)

Brent Rivera (22.3 million)

Dan Rhodes (18.8 million)

Luke Davidson (9.31 million)

CoryxKenshin (15 million)

Ian Boggs (8.1 million)

YouTube Top Videos 2022

Technoblade: so long nerds

Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb

Dream: hi, I’m Dream.

NFL: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show

MrBeast: I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Mark Rober: Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback

Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight

Kane Pixels: The Backrooms (Found Footage)

The Try Guys: what happened.

First We Feast: Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake