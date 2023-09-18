NADRA Plays a Key Role in Devising National ID System for Somalian Citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has achieved a great feat recently as it showed its expertise in devising a National Identification System for a foreign country. On Sunday, Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the Somali National Identification System (SNIDS) which was developed with the collaboration of NADRA.

The SNIDS was inaugurated during a mega event held in Mogadishu on International Identity Day. During the event many Somalia development partner countries participated. These include Pakistan, the EU, the World Bank Group, the UK, the USA, Gulf countries, ID4Africa, diplomats and UN agencies.

While addressing the audience during the event, the Somalian prime minister extended his profound gratitude to his Pakistani counterpart and NADRA for their valuable support in devising the SNIDS. The premier also appreciated their contribution in capacity building for the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), Somalia.

Other participants, including UN Special Representative for Somalia Catriona Laing and British Ambassador to Somalia Mike Nithavrianakis, congratulated the governments of Pakistan and Somalia on the successful implementation. Furthermore, they also lauded NADRA’s robust systems.

It is pertinent to mention here that the project is part of the multimillion-dollar aid extended by the government of Pakistan to Somalia.

The provision of national ID allows NIRA and the Ministry of Interior, Somalia to execute its mandate in improving the country’s governance, security, and socioeconomic development.

President of Somalia Hassan M Sheikh also appreciated the efforts made by the government of Pakistan while being registered for his national ID. In addition to that, other dignitaries of the Somalian government were also enrolled in the national ID system as part of the registration drive.

Asad Rehman Gilani (NADRA Chairman) sent a message to his counterpart in Somalia, saying: “

NADRA takes immense pride in the successful execution and launch of Somalia’s National Identification System. This achievement reinforces Pakistan’s vision for a more secure and prosperous Somalia, where every citizen has access to reliable identification.

