Strengthening Pakistani Elections: Ex-NADRA Chief Suggests for Enhanced Biometrics

Former Chairman of the NADRA, Tariq Malik, has expressed his belief that the utilization of advanced technologies, including biometrics, has the potential to bring about positive changes in Pakistan’s election management. Malik’s statement highlights the potential impact of these cutting-edge tools on the electoral process.

In a compelling thought piece featured in Development Advocate Pakistan, a publication by the UNDP, Malik, a Pakistani native, presents a thought-provoking argument. Malik expressed his belief that Pakistan has the potential to enhance transparency, and accountability, and ensure timely electoral outcomes by adopting technology-driven solutions. He also emphasized the importance of embracing technological advancements in the electoral process, highlighting its potential to bring about positive changes in the country’s democratic system.

In a thought-provoking article titled “Buttons To Ballots: Technology and Pakistan’s Elections,” Malik, a former chief technical advisor at the UNDP, highlights the potential of advanced technology in overcoming geographical obstacles, streamlining election management, and enhancing security measures. These advancements are crucial for fostering trust in the democratic process in Pakistan.

I believe that using digital technology can enhance electoral integrity. In Pakistan, the integration of technology into electoral politics holds tremendous potential for enhancing access, efficiency, security, and integrity in the electoral process – Tariq Malik says.

In a recent statement, he acknowledged the progress made in establishing technology-driven elections in Pakistan. The implementation of the “One CNIC – One Vote” principle, spearheaded by NADRA, has successfully enhanced voter participation and inclusivity. However, the individual believes that further improvements can be made to this process.

“The integration of technology also promises to significantly increase the efficiency of elections in Pakistan. Biometric voter authentication systems can expedite the identification process, leading to smoother and faster voting procedures. Furthermore, automating data collection and management can enhance efficiency in election administration, facilitating the verification of voter lists, monitoring campaign finances, and ensuring compliance with electoral regulations”, Malik writes in his article.

The former head of NADRA highlighted the significance of security in Pakistan’s electoral system. Stressing the importance of technology, the ex-NADRA head emphasized its potential to strengthen the country’s electoral processes.

In a bid to safeguard the integrity of elections, experts are emphasizing the importance of implementing strong cybersecurity measures, encryption protocols, and secure communication channels. By doing so, the risk of tampering with voter data, election results, and critical infrastructure can be significantly minimized.

In order to introduce such developments, Malik emphasizes the crucial need for the Pakistani government to establish the appropriate regulatory structure and invest in organizational and infrastructure improvements.

Tariq Malik has put forth a suggestion regarding the implementation of electoral reforms in Pakistan. The expert proposes a transitional approach that involves the vertical integration of technology in electoral processes. This recommendation stems from the observation that previous radical reforms have faced significant opposition, making a more gradual approach appear more feasible for Pakistan Electoral reforms.

Malik emphasizes the importance of introducing innovative solutions that encompass every stage of the electoral process. He believes that building upon existing foundations is crucial. Malik suggests incorporating various advancements such as data visualization for predictive modeling, and real-time monitoring using video surveillance systems. He also recommends online platforms, mobile applications, and social media campaigns for education and awareness. These innovations aim to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the electoral cycle.

He also highlighted the role of political parties in the country adopting digital innovations to enhance accessibility to their services. He refers to this as a “digital vision” that can revolutionize the way these services are accessed.

Check Out: IT Services Export: Pakistan’s FY 2022-23 Revenue Hits $2,605 Million.