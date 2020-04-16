Naveed Khalid Butt Becomes Group Head for Regulatory Affairs of Ufone and PTCL

Naveed Khalid Butt has been promoted to Group Chief Regulatory Officer (GCRO) to manage the regulatory function for both Ufone and PTCL.

Previously, Butt was the head of regulatory affairs at Ufone. He has been provided with the additional responsibility after PTCL and Ufone joined their regulatory and legal functions as part of the group strategy to fortify the management of both the companies. Hence, leading towards an integrated entity with more effective operations and productivity.

According to the official references, Zahida Awan from PTCL has also been advanced to become the Group Chief Legal Officer to head the legal functions of both, Ufone and PTCL.

The management has executed the restructuring arrangement of both companies to enhance the coordination and synergies of the group, which had been proven successful earlier with the incorporation of other departments in recent months. In late 2019, the group had combined sales and distribution, marketing, product and pricing, business operations and corporate strategy functions of the two companies.

In the same way, Ufone CEO Rashid Khan had been elected as CEO PTCL as the first move towards the unification of both the companies around a year ago.