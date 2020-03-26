6 Best Custom ROMs for Android in 2020

The best thing about Android software is that it is an open-source project. By open-source project, we mean, allowing many developers to become a part of the Android community. The Android developer community is quite huge, with their most significant achievement being the ability to develop custom ROMs or custom Android builds. A custom ROM is an aftermarket firmware production based on the Android source code provided by Google. One of the main reason why people choose custom ROMs is the truth that almost all companies drop support for their devices after two years of their initial launch. On the other hand, the custom ROM manages to keep your device alive and updated with the latest in the Android world.

Some people wish to use their smartphone for years. They can only get reliable and up-to-date Android with Custom ROMs. They also provide you with the opportunity to look for brand new designs and User-interfaces and offer brilliant features.

Therefore, I am going to quote a list of best Custom ROMs for Android in 2020.

Best Custom ROMs for Android

Before starting the list, there’s something important which I need to share. For installing a custom ROM, the users require an unlocked bootloader and a custom recovery like TWRP, which is available on Google Play store as well. You must also make sure to always create a backup before proceeding forward. We have published a full article recently to explain the method for downloading custom ROM. You can check out? How to Download a Custom ROM on Android

Here is the list of Best Custom ROMs for Android.

Pixel Experience:

If the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are too much expensive for you, but you love their aesthetic and UI, then Pixel Experience is the right option for you. This custom AOSP ROM will modify your smartphone into a Google device. It has all the Pixel features including a launcher, icons, fonts, widgets, lists, etc. Pixel Experience ROM provides a little amount of customization as it is very proximate to an original AOSP ROM. Though regardless of that, It is one of the best custom ROM right now.

Pixel Experience has a very vast list of device support from Xiaomi to Oppo and Asus to Sony. Also, it brings Pixel features on a wide range of supported devices. For example, the newer Google Assistant, built-in GCam support, Pixel live wallpapers and much more. Along with that, it has extravagant stability amongst all the ROMs that I have used for years. The main developer of the Pixel Experience is Henrique Pereira.

If you want to download Pixel Experience, click here.

Evolution X:

If I were to provide a description of Evolution X, I would define it as the stable version of Resurrection Remix from last year. This is due to the plethora of customization features it provides, and it does so without destabilizing the ROM. The significant difference between Evolution X and RR is that Evolution X simply fuses various code snippets into one main project. It is also the best custom ROM for gaming. At the same time, RR’s team rewrites every bit of code from start to ensure system stability.

Along with it, Evolution X has its own customisation bar which lets you make any system-level changes. Also, it has Android 10’s gesture navigation system. Recently, the developers of Evolution X decided to delete some features from the ROM because those features were not helpful, and they were slowing down the system as well. Due to which, the latest versions are more stable.

If you want to download Evolution X, click here.

Check out? This Pixel Bug Stops Dark Mode Feature from Working Automatically

AEX ROM (AOSP Extended):

In the current time, when installing a custom ROM in an Android device, AEX seems to be the primary choice of most users. With numerous devices that I have been using for years, AospExtended Custom ROM has never brought any worries. AEX is derived from AOSP with a wide range of extensions added on top.

The ROM has over 1.2 million downloads since late 2017. AEX Android Custom ROM has always remained a top preference. Most notably, AEX ROM has all the things one might wish for like Navbar tweaks, Gestures, App Ops, etc. As a result, stability seldom becomes a problem. Adding to that a smooth User Interface, cool graphics, fonts, and an extra-ordinary development team. That’s the reason AEX ROM is among the top three in my list.

If you want to download AEX ROM, click here.

Lineage OS:

LineageOS is an inheritor to by far the most famous custom ROM, CyanogenMod ROM. It was built using Google’s AOSP code as its primary base and with their own added custom code. Lineage OS operates as the source code for a lot of other custom ROMs as well. It has focused on openness, community development, and improvement of the stock Android experience, CyanogenMod supported several devices officially with nightly updates. The ROM has a compact launcher, a feature-packed camera application and some selected pre-installed apps due to which a significant portion of memory is saved.

Almost every best ROM list that you guys have gone through would have Lineage OS in the top positions and for good reasons too.

If you want to download Lineage OS, click here.

Resurrection Remix:

Say hello to one of the best customization Kings of the Android Custom ROM World. The Resurrection Remix has been around since the inception of custom ROMs. RR began its development in the early days of Android when 4.0 was developed. Since then, RR has never failed to impress the users. RR is equipped with its feature-packed settings menu to alter the Android smartphone according to your own liking. Due to which, it certainly deserves some applaud and credit. The development team of RR is always trying its best to stay a step ahead.

Also, RR Rom lends the features from AOSP, LineageOS, SlimRoms, and Paranoid Android. In addition to that, the RR project development team adds even more exciting stuff along the way. But, all that jam-packed stuff can threaten stability. However, throughout my usage, I don’t confer to that.

If you want to download Resurrection Remix, click here.

CrDroid:

Imagine being on an Android device’s stock ROM, but with some tweaks here and there that offers us to customise our device without losing out on the Stock stability. So that’s crDroid ROM for you. The ROM has been around for a significant amount of time, and it has earned massive fame among the stock Android enthusiasts. It is a bit similar to AOSP Extended. CrDroid has an active development team and also supports few old devices like Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 4A and many more.

CrDroid ROM is based on LineageOS at its base. The performance and battery life of this ROM is exceptional. When I tested this ROM, the battery life was just the same as the stock ROM. But, customization is on the limited side.

If you want to download CrDroid, click here.