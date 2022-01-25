Nayatel revised its broadband rates effective from February

As directed by the Government in Mini-budget (Finance supplementary Act 2022) advance tax on internet is increased from 10% to 15% effective from February 1st, 2022. Nayatel has revised its broadband rates effective from February.

In the mini-budget, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration suggested a 10% to 15% advance tax on telecom as well as on broadband services.

According to the FBR, telecom and broadband service provider will be subject to a federal excise charge (FED) in 2021 as a result of the Finance Act.

“To compensate for the revenue loss from telecos, a marginal increase in adjustable advance tax from 10% to 15% has been recommended,” the FBR noted.

For tax year 2022, the rate of tax on the amount of the bill or sales price of internet prepaid card or prepaid telephone card or sale of units through any electronic medium or whatever form from subscriber of internet, mobile calls, and pre-paid internet or telephone card has been proposed to increase to 15% from 10%.

About NayaTel

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Gujranwala have become one of the world’s most connected and optically linked cities thanks to Nayatel’s fibre to the house (FTTH) services. Nayatel has rewritten the quality of service criteria and demonstrating its commitment to being truly customer-centric. Their team is made up of highly trained, experienced, and driven individuals that are always eager to go above and beyond to satisfy their clients. Nayatel believes in fair and ethical business practices, with a cutting-edge network, innovative services, and constant progress. As a result of this combination, Nayatel is the most trustworthy and dependable telecom service provider in Pakistan’s five main cities.