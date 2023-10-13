According to a report by Bloomberg, Netflix is gearing up to introduce specialized physical stores where customers can shop, dine, and engage in various activities centred around their beloved movies and TV series. Among the proposed activities is an obstacle course inspired by the popular series “Squid Game.”

Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, mentioned the possibility of naming these stores “Netflix House.” Netflix will initially launch two stores in the United States by 2025, with plans for expansion to other global locations. While the specific sites for the first stores remain undisclosed, Hollywood seems like a natural choice for Netflix to consider.

Netflix to Open Physical Stores Where Fans Can Eat and Shop

As Bloomberg notes, Netflix has already experimented with in-person experiences tailored to fans of specific shows. For instance, they’ve organized party-based events based on the immensely popular series “Bridgerton,” which have taken place in various cities.

Although some might view this move as Netflix’s attempt to diversify its revenue streams. Especially in light of its foray into gaming, it appears that, for now, this initiative primarily aims to promote its content rather than primarily boosting profits.

What’s evident is that everything within Netflix House will be closely linked to the movies and shows that are currently trending. This includes branded merchandise and clothing. The restaurant menus will feature dishes from well-known cooking shows, and entertainment experiences that align with Netflix’s content.

Netflix has a subscriber base of 238 million worldwide and a growing catalogue of successful original content. The company appears confident that there is a significant demand for such an immersive offering. Josh Simon expressed the company’s perspective by stating, “We’ve observed how much fans enjoy immersing themselves in the worlds of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been exploring ways to take that experience to the next level.”

