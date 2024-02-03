Netflix Added These Two Games in January

Netflix, a renowned streaming platform, has expanded its offerings by introducing two new games to its library in January. While Netflix is primarily associated with streaming popular movies and TV shows such as Black Mirror and Stranger Things, subscribers now have the added benefit of accessing mobile games on their iOS or Android devices. The remarkable aspect is that these games are available without any ads or in-app purchases, making them an inclusive part of the subscription package.

Netflix Added These Two Titles to Its Game Library in January

Money Heist

One of the notable additions to Netflix Games is the interactive game based on the streaming service’s popular crime drama, Money Heist. Now an exclusive Netflix game, Money Heist allows players to immerse themselves in the original heist depicted in the show. Whether you are a seasoned viewer or new to the series, your mission involves infiltrating the world of underground art auctions in Spain. The choices you make throughout the game will determine the unfolding narrative, posing the question of whether you will follow through with the heist or forge your unique path.

FashionVerse

Another captivating addition to the Netflix Games lineup is FashionVerse, offering an opportunity to showcase your stylish flair. In this game, players can design their outfits and create unique looks to tackle daily challenges. The interactive community within the game allows you to display your style, competing to be recognized as one of the top virtual fashionistas. Unleash your creativity, experiment with new ideas, and redefine classic outfits; you might just create the next trendsetting design.

To access these games within Netflix’s library, the process is straightforward:

1. Download the Netflix app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. Sign in to your Netflix account within the app.

3. Scroll down your homepage until you find the Mobile Games carousel.

4. Tap on a game to learn more about it.

5. Tap “Get Game” to download the game of your choice.

Upon confirming the download, a pop-up from either the Apple App Store or the Google Play store will appear, initiating the download process similar to other apps. With Netflix subscriptions starting at $7 a month, this added gaming experience enhances the value proposition for subscribers, entertaining streaming content.