Breaking News: Netflix to Transform Hit Shows into Mobile Games

Netflix is taking steps to broaden its offerings in mobile gaming. In the near future, Netflix subscribers can expect to see more of their favourite shows transformed into mobile games. According to the Wall Street Journal, titles like Squid Game and Wednesday are in the lineup.

While Netflix has previously dipped its toes into mobile gaming, it is still working to integrate this aspect into its overall business model. Presently, the Netflix app suggests that users download and play games such as Exploding Kittens: The Game or Ghost Detective from app stores, allowing them to play on the platform.

Breaking News: Netflix to Adapt Hit Shows into Mobile Games

However, the long-term plan is to enable Netflix subscribers to play games directly on their smart TVs and computers. This strategic move into gaming follows Netflix’s recent introduction of a dedicated controller app for iOS devices, enabling players to use their phones as gamepads in conjunction with their TVs.

From the outset, Netflix has not charged for its games or imposed additional fees within its gaming sphere. Subscribers can currently enjoy gaming on their phones as part of their existing subscription. The possibility of a change in this approach remains uncertain. Netflix’s emphasis on creating games based on popular shows could help sustain interest in these series, especially during intervals between seasons. This focus on highly engaged consumers might eventually lead the company to venture further into the gaming industry.

At present, Netflix offers more than 70 games on its platform and intends to expand this selection even further by the end of 2023. Additionally, Netflix will continue to license non-show related games, like Classic Solitaire, as mentioned in the WSJ report.

Check Also: Virtual Movie Night: How To Use Zoom & Teleparty To Watch Netflix With Friends

It’s been less than two years since Netflix first delved into mobile gaming. However, the company has already made its mark in indie publishing. Furthermore, it has delivered on its promise to develop games based on popular TV shows, with Netflix Stories: Love is Blind being a recent example, released just last month. Now, it seems that Netflix is poised to make an even deeper commitment to the gaming world.