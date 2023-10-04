Netflix is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its ad-free subscriptions following the resolution of the actors’ strike, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. Initially, these price increases are expected to impact customers in the U.S. and Canada before expanding to other markets.

Currently, Netflix offers two ad-free plans: the Standard plan for $15.49 per month and the Premium plan for $19.99 per month. The company eliminated its ad-free Basic plan earlier this year. Since November 2022, Netflix has also provided an ad-supported plan priced at $6.99 per month, which could potentially avoid the upcoming rate hikes, although Netflix has not confirmed any specific changes at this time.

Netflix Set to Raise Prices for Ad-Free Subscriptions

Netflix’s last subscription fee increase in major markets like the U.S. occurred in early 2022. The Basic plan saw a $1 monthly increase, the Standard plan increased by $1.50, and the Premium plan went up by $2.

The impact of these price hikes on existing customers remains uncertain. While some may accept the increases, others might consider switching to the more affordable ad-supported tier or exploring alternative streaming services or subscription adjustments to save money.

Netflix’s decision to postpone the price hikes until after the resolution of the actors’ strike is likely strategic. Because raising fees during a content drought could be a tough sell for subscribers.

In related news, Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced a monthly cost increase for the ad-free version of its Discovery+ streaming service. It increased the fee from $6.99 to $8.99. However, the ad-supported plan remains at $4.99 per month. Additionally, Disney is set to raise fees for ad-free versions of its streaming platforms. It includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, in the coming week.