Netflix’s Squid Game to Generate a Staggering $900 Million in Value: Report

A recent Netflix hit Squid Game is estimated to generate a staggering $900 million in value after amazing the users around the globe. These figures were taken from an internal Netflix document. Squid Game is a nine-episode thriller, and its storyline includes cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games with lethal consequences. During the serial, the player who wins the game would be awarded KRW 45.6 billion.

According to a report of Bloomberg,

If we see the production cost of Squid games, it’s estimated around $21.4 million, as compared to the $900 million dollars revenue that it would generate. Furthermore, according to the report, nearly 132 million people had watched at least two minutes of the show in its first 4 weeks. So it easily broke records easily including a record set by English costume drama Bridgerton.

Earlier, the streaming giant Netflix also announced that the show had garnered 111 million fans, however, Bloomberg told that those figures were based on older data.

Furthermore, according to Netflix, around 89 percent of people who started the show saw more than one episode, and around 66 percent of the viewers completed watching the series in the first 23 days. However, Netflix refused to comment on the report issued by Bloomberg. An attorney for Netflix told Bloomberg that it would be unsuitable for Bloomberg to reveal the confidential data contained in the Netflix documents that it had reviewed.

In addition to that, Squid Game is the first Korean drama to seize the top spot on Netflix in the United States, and has even spread interest among people to learn the Korean language. Moreover, in China, where Netflix is banned, a Chinese bakery has introduced a Squid Game-themed confection-making challenge at its store which demonstrates the popularity of the show.

