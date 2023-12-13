Netflix’s ‘What We Watched’ Report: Viewer Trends Unveiled

In an age where binge-watching is the norm now, Netflix has released an extensive report titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” which provides insights into users’ viewing patterns and preferences. This biannual initiative seeks to provide a thorough overview of the most popular shows and movies, shedding light on the extensive hours people devote to Netflix’s enormous content library.

Netflix’s commitment to transparency is evident as the report encompasses a six-month period, showcasing the shows and movies watched globally, their premiere dates, and the accumulated hours spent on both original and licensed content. The first report, which covers January 2023 to June 2023, provides interesting statistics about the most popular titles.

The first season of “The Night Agent” topped the rankings with an amazing 812 million hours viewed worldwide. Other significant entries in the Top 10 category were “Wednesday Season 1” with 507.7 million viewing hours, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and the fourth season of “You,” which accumulated over 440 million viewing hours.

It’s important to note that this report excludes shows such as “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and “Squid Game: The Challenge,” as these shows were released later in the year.

Netflix lauded this significant achievement, highlighting the report’s usefulness in offering deeper insights into consumer preferences. This report’s data, paired with Netflix’s existing weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, is expected to provide important insights into user behavior and content impact to producers and the industry at large.

The release of the What We Watched engagement report is part of Netflix’s larger drive to increase openness, especially considering the recent ratification of a new contract between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios. The new contract addresses a variety of issues, including data transparency for streaming services, demonstrating the industry’s joint commitment to accountability and transparency.

As the streaming giant continues to define the future of entertainment, these studies provide insight into the tastes and trends that attract people around the world.

Download the report here.

ALSO READ: Virtual Movie Night: How To Use Zoom & Teleparty To Watch Netflix With Friends