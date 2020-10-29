



Microsoft’s Outlook email client has updated lots of features recently. The app’s newest addition is to help the users focus on what is essential for them by sorting and filtering inbox conversations. New Addition to Microsoft Outlook Helps Users get Rid of Unwanted Messages.

Microsoft Outlook’s latest update allows you to send ignored conversations directly to the trash. The latest conversation feature is currently available for the desktop app for a while and will be available for the android as well in the future.

Microsoft hopes that the update will help users focus on what is essential for them. When this feature is used on an email thread, it sends all the replies to the deleted folder.

The update is available for Android devices on version 4.2041.3.Nothing like Gmail’s Mute option; all the future unwanted replies will straight go to the trash bin.

It provides effectiveness for the unwanted Conversation to go directly out of your life.

Users can choose to recover a conversation option after ignoring it too, as long as it’s still available in the deleted items folder.

The latest ignore Microsoft describes the conversation option as, “Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what’s important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.”

To ignore an unwanted conversation or an email in the loop of messages, users can select Ignore and Ignore Conversation feature.

Another option is available to avoid ignoring the Conversation manually from the deleted items, but this can be possible if it is still available in the folder.

The Ignore Conversation feature can be easily used on devices after downloading its latest version of the app from the Google Play Store.

