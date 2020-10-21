



Microsoft Corporation is a renowned multinational American technology company. Microsoft loves to be in the spotlight because of its unique applications and their updates. Recently, Microsoft Outlook application got the latest update for iPad and iPhone. It means the update is only for the App Store. Moreover, the 4.60.0 is available to download so that everyone can enjoy it. The latest update enables drag & drop support between applications and images in a Split View for all the iOS users. It is the same functionality that iPad OS launched back in the year 2018.

Microsoft Outlook for iPad Gains Support to Attach Files with drag & drop

Still, it is better late than never, as this feature can indeed improve and help in your workflow. Besides this, Microsoft has also included the ability to drag & drop your contacts from the Search bar to your recipient’s list.

Now you can enjoy the latest updates. It also allows user to pick some files from Photos, OneDrive, Safari, or Files and then drag them over the attachments for an Email which you want to send. In this way, it will attach the attachment’s file with your email. This is the latest update in Outlook version 4.60.0 application.

Moreover, this year in February, Microsoft Office has also added the new “Split View and Slide Over” feature to its Outlook application. As we all know the older version only allow a user to drag and drop a text into the application.

Furthermore, Outlook for iOS users has updated the latest search feature that “leverages the Microsoft Graph to surface results from your top contacts, upcoming travel itineraries, recent attachments, package deliveries, and many more.”

Although, specifically for OneDrive app, Microsoft states that it has redesigned the application using an improved list view displaying file names, size, date, sharing information, and much more.

Also Read: Microsoft Rolls Out Some New Updates for its Chromium Edge Browser