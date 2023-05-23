iPhone 15 leaks have revealed a mix of exciting upgrade and incremental changes. However, the latest leak has warned off buying any iPhone 15 model. The influential leaker Unknownz21 has warned users that:

“The entire 15 lineup is worth skipping – base models especially. Not because of any defects, it’s too mediocre of an upgrade. I wish I could elaborate, but I can’t…”

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 15 Upgrade Warning

He has consistently provided accurate information about the last two generations of iPhones. Unknownz21 also mentions what happened to fellow leaker analyst941 as the reason they cannot elaborate on this. Analyst941 was a relatively recent but similarly accurate leaker Apple caught via a sting operation.

According to Analyst941, Apple fed inaccurate but slightly different information to several employees. When analyst941 leaked the information they received, the details led Apple to the leaker’s sibling, who worked at Apple. Analyst941 claims their sibling was promptly fired, and the leaker subsequently deleted their account.

This is not the first time. Many leakers have already deleted their accounts in a series of Apple crackdowns in recent years.

Anyhow, Unknownz21 revealed that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be cheaper versions of the iPhone 14 Pro. They will use last year’s A16 chipset, and move to a dynamic island-punch design.

Unknownz21 has leaked the new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple has also decided to ditch its ambitious solid-state volume buttons for both Pro models. USB-C is also reportedly under tight control, which it has already earned Apple a warning from the European Union about open standards.

