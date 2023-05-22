Many rumours and reports have already claimed that Apple may finally unveil its mixed reality (MR) headset, a larger 15-inch option for the MacBook Air, and more technology at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. In the presence of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the event will occur on June 5 in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s long-rumoured MR headset, which is reportedly capable of providing both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, will launch at WWDC. The company will sell its headset separately, with a battery pack that connects to the headset via a proprietary cable.

Apple to Launch MR Headset, New 15-inch MacBook Air and More at WWDC

The upcoming headset, dubbed “Reality Pro,” will have a “ski goggle” design and a physical dial for tuning in and out of virtual reality. The headset will cost around $3,000. There are other reports claiming that Apple is reportedly working on more affordable versions of the device. But it will not launch this year.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to showcase a larger 15-inch display option for the MacBook Air. The in-house M2 chip used in the MacBook Air models released last year will most likely be used in the 15-inch MacBook Air.

As WWDC is an event for developers. The company might introduce new updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This year Apple will reveal of iOS 17 with a variety of minor quality-of-life updates.

Apple has already previewed a suite of accessibility features in iOS 17. It will also come with a Personal Voice tool that allows users to create a synthetic voice with 15 minutes of training.

