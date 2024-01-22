Apple strives to differentiate its iPhone Pro models by featuring cutting-edge technology. The latest move involves implementing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem for faster 5G speeds, improved efficiency, and space savings—exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This is a departure from previous models, where all variants share the same modem technology. But unfortunately, the Apple iPhone 16 will come with some downgrade specs.

Apple’s decision to bifurcate modem capabilities highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing innovation with affordability. Despite ambitions to develop in-house modems, Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm persists, with the recent extension of their agreement until 2026.

New Apple Leak Reveals Risky iPhone 16 Downgrade

In contrast, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 and X75 modems have dominated the market, with the latter being utilized in the Galaxy S24 series. This poses a dilemma for Apple as it risks a perceived downgrade in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, lacking the latest modem technology.

Comparisons with the Galaxy S24, equipped with a faster processor, enhanced connectivity, and AI integration, raise questions about the justification for the iPhone 16’s $799 starting price. Apple’s challenge lies in maintaining a competitive edge, especially if the iPhone 16 Pro’s superior features create a noticeable gap with its more affordable counterparts.

Some previous reports have also revealed that Apple will bring a camera button to the iPhone 16 Series. Apple is testing the new button on prototypes of iPhone 16 to help people quickly take videos/photos while holding their phones horizontally. The capture button sounds very useful. Many apps generating user content such as TikTok have increasingly shifted their attention to horizontal videos. So, Apple’s plan to bring a new button seems quite handy.

Apple will likely unveil its iPhone 16 series in September. We are still a few months away from the launch. So, we will encounter more rumoured specs about the phones.

