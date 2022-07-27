The search engine giant Google is rolling out a number of handy features for its Maps app. The most notable among the new updates is a substantial improvement to location sharing that enables you to receive arrival and departure notifications.

Google Maps is introducing location-sharing notifications that can notify you when someone has arrived or departed a location. In order to enable the feature, open your friend’s page in the app once this feature is operational to begin the configuration procedure. Continuous alerts are generated “every time” a person enters or departs.

New Google Maps Feature Alerts you When your Friend Departs or Arrives at a Certain Location

Consider that you are attending a concert with a bunch of pals. If they have opted to share their location with you, you can create a notification for the concert venue’s address so that you can know when they arrive and promptly meet up. You may also set an alert to know when they’ve left the event, in case you get split up.

It’s designed to let people “more easily arrange schedules and have peace of mind,” with the latter being excellent for ensuring that someone arrives at their destination.

Furthermore, in terms of privacy, Google stated that “notifications can only be set for individuals who have opted to share their location with you.” Those that share their location will receive various notifications that it is operational and that someone has put up an arrival/departure notification. Multiple reminders will be sent to the individual who shared their location with you, including a push notification in the Maps app, an email, and repeating monthly emails.

In addition to preventing location sharing, you can prevent someone from setting any notifications. Google Maps is currently deploying location-sharing notifications globally for iOS and Android.

