Recently, there has been a rising trend in the smartphone market of introducing super-fast charging technology. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi lately announced its first 200W hyper-charge technology that can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in around 8 minutes which is just hilarious. Following its footsteps, a new leak suggests that Infinix Mobile may also be working on a super-fast charging solution. As per a report, the company is currently working on a 160W fast charger.

New Leaks Envisage 160W Ultra-Fast Charge in Upcoming Infinix Smartphone

A couple of months ago, a piece of news was leaked that Infinix was operating on a 150W charging system for its future smartphone. Initially, many took it as a rumor but it turned out it wasn’t a rumor at all and it was just a teaser of a 160W charging technology on which Infinix is currently working. Though, there is no official news from the company yet, however, a leak from xda-developers suggests that Inifinix is working on a new mysterious smartphone that supports 160W Ultra-Fast Charge.

160 W Charging: A Sophisticated Technology

160W charging is a sophisticated technological process. The manufacturers will have to use multiple charge pump technology, with multiple batteries to superimpose the charging power. More precisely, it is “open one more way” and uses a more Parallel circuit design that directly charges multiple batteries. Conclusively, fast charging over one hundred watts needs multiple charge pump technology.

So if the rumors are true, it will render Infinix a huge boost in the smartphone market. It has remained the tradition of the company to exactly what their local customers require. Therefore, a new phone with 160W charging technology would be the best way to show its utmost commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to its users.

