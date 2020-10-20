



When all big tech giants are working in bringing the new smartphones in the market, Motorola also jumped into the race. A New Motorola Smartphone with 6,000 mAh Battery Certified. The device has obtained FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland certifications. It means the launch is quite near.

The phone has appeared with model numbers XT2091, XT2091-3, XT2091-4 and XT2091-7. A fifth model dubbed XT2091-8 will be a re-badged version of the device with Lenovo branding.

Moreover, the FCC listing has revealed that phone will come in a blue colour. It will come with three cameras and LED flash as well as a capacitive fingerprint scanner. As mentioned above, it will feature a massive 6,000mAh battery with 20W charging support.

Additionally, two models numbers The XT2091-7 and XT2091-8 have spotted on TUV Rheinland Japan which also confirmed the same 6,000mAh battery and 20W charging speeds.

The EEC database revealed model number XT2091-3 will grace Russian users soon. According to rumours, it will launch as the Moto G9 Power.

Motorola has not revealed any availability and pricing information about the phone yet. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

