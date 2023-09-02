New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 7 to 15) – Sep 2023
Do you wish to import or order an iPhone model to Pakistan? Well, you must keep in mind that you will have to pay the PTA tax for using any cellular network on these phones. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a reduction in taxes on all smartphones. So, here are the new PTA taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 7 – iPhone 15) to give you a clear idea about how much tax you will have to pay.
iPhone 7 Series Updated Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 7
|27,655/-.
|31,488/-.
|iPhone 7 Plus
|36,645/-.
|45,810/-.
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 8
|38,922/-.
|48,314/-
|iPhone 8 plus
|40,951/-.
|50,546/-.
iPhone X Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone X
|68,275/-.
|87,753/-.
iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Tax:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone XR
|40,620/-.
|50,182/-.
|iPhone XS
|87,833/-.
|109,266/-.
|iPhone XS Max
|91,110/-.
|112,871/-.
FBR Taxes on iPhone 11 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 11
|67,308/-.
|86,689/-.
|iPhone 11 Pro
|93,180/-.
|115,148/-.
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|96,860/-.
|119,196/-.
Taxes on iPhone 12 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 12 mini
|75,450/-.
|94,078/-.
|iPhone 12
|86,165/-.
|107,432/-.
|iPhone 12 Pro
|103,335/-.
|125,205/-.
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|107,325/-.
|130,708/-.
Taxes on iPhone 13 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 13 mini
|84871/-.
|107432/-.
|iPhone 13
|90880/-.
|118380./-.
|iPhone 13 Pro
|105658/-.
|128874/-.
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|110373/-.
|137873/-.
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 14 Pro
|122275/-.
|147153/-.
|iPhone 14 Pro max
|131130/-.
|156893/-.
New PTA Taxes on iPhone 15 Series
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 15
|107,325/-.
|130,708/-.
|iPhone 15 Plus
|113,075/-.
|137,033/-.
|iPhone 15 Pro
|122,275/-.
|147,153/-.
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|131,130/-.
|156,893/-.
Tax on iPhone SE series:
|Devices
|PTA Tax on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone SE (2020)
|55,794/-
|66,873/-
|iPhone SE (2022)
|55,794/-
|66,873/-
