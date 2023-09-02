New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 7 to 15) – Sep 2023

Do you wish to import or order an iPhone model to Pakistan? Well, you must keep in mind that you will have to pay the PTA tax for using any cellular network on these phones. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a reduction in taxes on all smartphones. So, here are the new PTA taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 7 – iPhone 15) to give you a clear idea about how much tax you will have to pay.

iPhone 7 Series Updated Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 7 27,655/-. 31,488/-. iPhone 7 Plus 36,645/-. 45,810/-.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 8 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 8 38,922/-. 48,314/- iPhone 8 plus 40,951/-. 50,546/-.

iPhone X Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone X 68,275/-. 87,753/-.

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Tax:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone XR 40,620/-. 50,182/-. iPhone XS 87,833/-. 109,266/-. iPhone XS Max 91,110/-. 112,871/-.

FBR Taxes on iPhone 11 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 11 67,308/-. 86,689/-. iPhone 11 Pro 93,180/-. 115,148/-. iPhone 11 Pro Max 96,860/-. 119,196/-.

Taxes on iPhone 12 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 12 mini 75,450/-. 94,078/-. iPhone 12 86,165/-. 107,432/-. iPhone 12 Pro 103,335/-. 125,205/-. iPhone 12 Pro Max 107,325/-. 130,708/-.

Taxes on iPhone 13 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 13 mini 84871/-. 107432/-. iPhone 13 90880/-. 118380./-. iPhone 13 Pro 105658/-. 128874/-. iPhone 13 Pro Max 110373/-. 137873/-.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 14 Pro 122275/-. 147153/-. iPhone 14 Pro max 131130/-. 156893/-.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 15 Series

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 15 107,325/-. 130,708/-. iPhone 15 Plus 113,075/-. 137,033/-. iPhone 15 Pro 122,275/-. 147,153/-. iPhone 15 Pro Max 131,130/-. 156,893/-.

Tax on iPhone SE series:

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2020) 55,794/- 66,873/- iPhone SE (2022) 55,794/- 66,873/-

Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to determine the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.

