New PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy S23 Series (Aug, 2023)

Haven’t we talked about the iPhone taxes too much? We know that there are many iPhone users in Pakistan but still the fans of Samsung aren’t behind. The flagship S23 series from Samsung offers some promising smartphones with cutting-edge features. These include the standard Galaxy S23 model, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, let’s find out the new PTA taxes on the Samsung S23 series after FBR announced a reduction in PTA taxes.

New PTA Taxes on Samsung S23 Series

Samsung Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy S23 107,388/-. 130,777/-. Samsung Galaxy S23+ 129,580/-. 155,188/-. Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra 137,650/-. 164,065/-.

There is a reduction in PTA taxes, but still, the taxes are on the higher side. Therefore, we recommend that FBR reduce the taxes on these smartphones as it will entice users to register their phones with PTA.

Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to determine the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.

