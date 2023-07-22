New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone XR (Updated Jul 2023)

We have good news for iPhone lovers! The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decreased the PTA taxes on iPhone XR. There may be a number of users in Pakistan who are still using the iPhone XR without registering it with PTA. The tax is reduced primarily to facilitate the users. The iPhone XR has great camera capabilities which entices many users to buy it. This is because not all people have the budget to purchase the latest iPhones and the iPhone XR suits the budget of many users.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone XR

Here’s the updated PTA tax on iPhone XR.

iPhone Model PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Previous PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) Previous PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone XR 40,620/-. 50,182/-. 58,320/-. 69,652/-.

FBR has considerably reduced the taxes on the iPhone XR, however, we still suggest our national telecom regulator to further decrease these taxes.

