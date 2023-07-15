PTA Taxes on iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max (Updated July 2023)

There are many smartphone users who are still using the iPhone XS series and plan to bring these phones to Pakistan. These involved Pakistani citizens who are working abroad and planning to come back to their homeland. These also include foreigners who are planning long trips to Pakistan for recreation purposes. In both of these cases, they have to pay the PTA tax to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to use the SIM cards in Pakistan. In this regard, let’s take a look at the newly updated PTA taxes on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

PTA Taxes on iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone XS 87,833/-. 109,266/-. iPhone XS Max 91,110/-. 112,871/-.

As evident, the taxes on these 4-5 years old iPhones are still very high and it discourages people to register their iPhones with PTA. FBR recently reduced the taxes on smartphones, however, still there is a wide margin for more reduction in the taxes, especially on older smartphones. Therefore, we suggest FBR to further reduce the taxes to provide relief to mobile users. Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to find out the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.

