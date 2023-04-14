New PTA Taxes on iPhone 11 Series (April 2023 Updated)

Are you planning to buy the iPhone 11? Before moving forward, let us inform you that the national telecom regulator PTA has increased PTA taxes on iPhone 11 series once again. iPhone is undoubtedly one of the world’s most popular smartphones. This is owing to the associated elegance and brand name. However, in nations such as Pakistan, where inflation is on the rise, it has become increasingly impossible to purchase an iPhone due to its high prices. There are two causes for the price increase. The first reason involves the depreciating value of the rupee relative to the US dollar. The second factor leading to the price increase is the exorbitant PTA taxes. So, let’s take a look at the updated PTA taxes on iPhone 11 series.
PTA Taxes on iPhone 11 Models
|iPhone Models
|PTA taxes on Passport (PKR)
|PTA taxes on CNIC (PKR)
|iPhone 11
|94,280
|116,358
|iPhone 11 Pro
|120,680
|145,398
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|124,360
|149,446.
As clearly evident, the taxes on these smartphones are too high. Have you ever wondered about a phone is 3 years old and still has more value as compared to when it was launched? This is absurd. PTA should update its tax structure to facilitate people rather than levying such high taxes. Apart from it, if you want to know the PTA taxes for any other smartphone, you can use our PTA tax calculator.
Check out? Oppo A55s PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan