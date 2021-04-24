A few days earlier, Realme has introduced its Q3 series. Now, a new Realme phone is already in the works. A device with the model number RMX3142 appeared on TENAA. It looks like the Realme Q3 Pro or the Realme GT Neo. It is actually a new handset with different dimensions and faster-charging speed.

New Realme Phone Appears on TENAA with 65W Fast Charging

This new mysterious phone will have a 6.43” AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution. Also, it will have a 4,400 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. To somehow, its specs are quite similar to the Realme GT 5G flagship, but the footprint is different. This upcoming phone will measure 159.1 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, with a weight of just 174 grams.

The listing reveals that the CPU will run at 2.8 GHz, which means the chipset is either a Snapdragon 8 series platform or a Dimensity 1100/1200. The interesting point is that none of these series phones, aside from the Snapdragon 888, support such fast rates of charging. So we can make a guess that the phone could be Realme GT Plus, Realme Q3 Pro+ or a Realme X7 Pro Ultra+.

Anyways, some leaks also revealed that the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back. It will have a 64MP main camera along with 8MP and 2 MP sensors. At the front, we will see a 32MP to take beautiful selfies. The TENAA listings also revealed that the phone will arrive in either Black or Blue colour.

