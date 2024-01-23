Nayatel introduces the Android TV Box to provide you with next-level entertainment. The Android TV Box is a cutting-edge entertainment device that seamlessly integrates with your television, transforming it into a smart hub for a diverse range of digital experiences. This innovative device runs on the Android operating system, providing users with access to a plethora of apps, games, and streaming services directly on their TV screens. With features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution and a user-friendly interface, the Nayatel Android TV Box delivers a superior visual experience.

Additionally, it supports popular streaming platforms, allowing users to enjoy their favourite movies, TV shows, and music with ease. The Nayatel Android TV Box also comes equipped with advanced connectivity options, enabling users to connect to the internet, stream content, and stay updated with the latest digital trends. Whether it’s immersive gaming, on-demand content, or a personalized app experience, the Nayatel Android TV Box brings the world of entertainment to your living room in a convenient and accessible manner.

Next-Level Entertainment: Nayatel Introduces Android TV Box for Unmatched Quality

Key Specs:

Wi-Fi-5

Bluetooth 5.0

Chromecast

2GB RAM

Android Version 11

USB 2.0

8GB Flash Memory

HDMI 2.1

Nayatel Android TV Box Payment Plan:

Nayatel offers 2 payment plans to its customers:

One-Time Payment:

Rs. 17,500

No security cheque required

No monthly installment needed

One-Year Installements:

Rs. 1000/month

Upfront Payment: PKR 6,000

A security cheque is required from customers who have been using Nayatel services for less than a year.

Common FAQs

Does the Android TV Box need Wi-Fi?

You need an active internet connection to run the Android TV Box. While the TV Box connects to your TV via HDMI, streaming apps and content require internet connectivity.

Do I need a smart TV to use Android TV Box?

No, you don’t need a smart TV to use an Android TV Box. The Android TV Box can be connected to any TV with an HDMI port

What apps can I run on the Android TV Box?

An Android TV Box essentially runs on the Android operating system and provides a platform for various applications, similar to a standard Android device. Some common apps that you can run on an Android TV Box are Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Naya TV, Spotify, etc.

Can I watch live TV on Android TV Box?

Yes, you can watch live TV on an Android TV Box through the NayaTV service. NayaTV offers a diverse range of live TV channels, spanning news, sports, and entertainment.

