Nayatel, Pakistan’s one of the leading internet service providers, has filed a court petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) over alleged discrimination by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in launching its service in Azad Kashmir (AJK). Justice Aamer Farooq heard Nayatel’s plea on Friday.

According to Nayatel’s petition, the alleged discriminatory treatment by the PTA started when the company put its efforts to provide fibre broadband services in AJK.

Nayatel Files a Court Petition Against PTA over Alleged Discrimination

A government-owned entity under the administrative control of the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MOIT), the Special Communication Organisation (SCO), operates commercial telecom businesses in AJK and GB.

Nayatel accused the PTA of the following attempts,

PTA delayed the licence applications for more than 270 days when a new licence has to be issued in 120 days

PTA delayed the commencement certificates without any reasons

The Authority is also delaying hearing and decision of appeals that were required as per law to be decided in 30 days to impair the business of the company.

According to the petition, on Jan 20, 2022, PTA also issued a notice to Nayatel as a warning of action when its CEO raised issues relating to the industry and discriminatory treatment by PTA at a national broadband forum held in Islamabad on Nov 10, 2021.

The petition also said that there is a conflict of interest between the PTA Chairman and the SCO. The former remained the director-general of the SCO for two years prior to his retirement and induction in Jan 2019 by the previous government as the PTA chairman.

On the other hand, PTA has not said anything regarding this because of the weekend. But Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices to the PTA, Cabinet Division and the ministry.

