Nokia 5.3 Key Specs Reveal Ahead of Launch

HMD Global is in the process of launching new Nokia phones in 10 days via a London-based launch event. One of the focuses on this case will be the Nokia 8.2 5G, which will be the first 5G handset for the brand. According to reports, the Nokia 5.2 reported above will actually start as Nokia 5.3.

As for rumors, a 6.55-inch monitor with waterdrop notch and 18.5:9 aspect ratio will appear on this forthcoming unit. Buyers should have access to a 6.6-inch monitor with slim side bezels and a waterdrop-like notch, even if a thicker chin is to be desired as well. The screen seems likely to be fitted with a selfie sensor of 8 megapixels.

When it comes to images, the Nokia 5.3 should have a quad-camera setup at the bottom. It will consist of a 16-megapixel main shooter, two undisclosed 8-megapixel snappers, and an additional 5-megapixel which is likely to act as a depth sensor.

The leak further notes that Snapdragon 660/665 mobile platform would draw power from the Nokia 5.3. The phone’s maximum edition would have 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone is also anticipated to come in lower 3GB and 4GB RAM versions. It is expected that both versions would offer 64 GB of internal capacity.

As mentioned before, the Nokia 5.3, 8.2 and a handful of other devices will be unveiled through a London based launch event on March 19.