HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.3 back in March. However, now it is the time for its successor. Nokia 5.4 is all ready to hit the market very soon. According to Nokiapoweruser will launch sooner than expected. Just before the launch, Nokia 5.4 Memory and Colour Options Revealed.

According to the publication, Nokia 5.4 will come with a punch-hole screen. Also, it will measure around 6.4″ diagonally. Moreover, the phone will have a better chipset at the helm than its predecessor. However, the name of the chipset is unclear right now.

Nokia 5.4 Memory and Colour Options Revealed

Moreover, the Nokia 5.4 will have two memory configurations – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. Additionally, the phone will come in Blue and Purple colours. But we may also get more colours later.

According to the rumours, the Nokia 5.4 will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. As far as its launch is concerned, we may get the phone by the end of this year alongside Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 6.3.

The Nokia 7.3 was in rumours from past months. The phone was expected to arrive in September. However, the launch was delayed for November and now, according to the latest report, it will launch by the end of this year.

Additionally, the Nokia 7.3 5G will come with the Snapdragon 690 chipset. Also, it will have a 48MP quad-camera on the back. On the other hand, Nokia 6.3 will be a budget-friendly phone. It will come with LTE connectivity instead of 5G capability.

We will definitely get more information regarding this in the near future. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

