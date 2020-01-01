Note 10 Lite Leaked Pictures Reveals More Details of The Device

As the new year has just started, we have come across new details of the most awaited device Note 10 Lite. The Korean tech giant is moving a step forward, leaning more towards the flagship lineup. We were expecting Note 10 Lite to launch on February 11 in Samsung’s Annual Unpacked Event. As the launch date of the device is coming near, we are getting more leaks and rumours. This time the surprise is even bigger due to the new revealing Note 10 lite leaked Pictures.

As Samsung Flagship devices are too much expensive and not everyone can afford them, The company is also launching their lighter version to make device affordable for most of the people. Along with Note 10 Lite, the company is also expected to launch S11 models and S10 Lite.

Note 10 Lite Leaked Pictures

However Note range is always loved by most of the people, which is the reason why the device is much-hyped. As the launch event is coming near, we are getting multiple surprises, and about the Note 10 Lite leaked pictures am most excited.

The brand new images of Note 10 Lite are surfacing on the internet. Previously we had some specifications of the devices along with few renders. The new pictures of the device mentioned below show what the actual device looks like. It confirms the 3 camera array on the square module on the back.

Live images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pic.twitter.com/GVU2uHblZF — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) December 31, 2019

And here are some more:

Furthermore, Note 10 is expected to come with 64 GB of RAM and 125GB of storage. The device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor which is the latest technology. Note 10 Lite will be packed with Exynos 9810 chipset, running on Android 10.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench