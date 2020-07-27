Ufone keeps on launching new and useful features for its users on and off. This time, it has come up with an exciting offer that will be loved by users especially in the ongoing circumstances. When most people are avoiding going to recharge with the fear of the contracting virus, Ufone has come up with an exciting offer, that will not only ease people but will also promote e-commerce in Pakistan. Now Users can enjoy Now Enjoy 10% OFF on Ufone Mobile Recharge Through Daraz Web & App.

Ufone Mobile Recharge Through Daraz Web & App

Users need to apply promotional code RECHARGE10 when checking out to avail the discount while purchasing through Daraz. Each customer can avail this offer for one time only and the maximum discount they will get will be 200 PKR.

The 10% off is applicable to 1 customer with a max discount limit of 200 PKR.

How to Top Up with Daraz App;

Key in your prepaid or postpaid number.

Choose your top-up option

Pay and enjoy in seconds

One can recharge from the Daraz app or web by clicking here.

Terms & Conditions:

This is a limited time offer – Company(s) reserves all rights to change terms at any time

Validity of this balance cannot be extended

This balance is not transferable and cannot be used for bundle gifting

This recharge cannot be converted into a security deposit

Only one offer is applicable per phone number

No opt-in is required to avail the voucher

