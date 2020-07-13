Now Enjoy Nayatel HRMS solution in Rs.100/month per Employee
Nayatel Keeps on bringing new solutions for customers and this time the company has come up with an HRMS solution for corporate employees. The low-cost Nayatel HRMS solution suits SMEs grade customers and with this solution, companies can manage all administrative action from the central location of the organization. With this system, one can automate the HR process, effectively manage regulations, payroll, set goals, and review performance.
Nayatel HRMS solution- Things Made Easier
HRMS is made keeping in view the latest trends and requirements of the business industry. The companies who will opt for this system will be provided with a user-friendly dashboard Application where employees can view there profiles and search for other employees as well. It gives access to a quicker overview of employees’ behavior including leave, new hiring, and resignations.
Source: Nayatel
Important Features:
Basic Profile:
- Intelligent search
- Dashboard with a quick overview of workforce behavior (leaves, new hiring, resignation etc.) in the current month
- Employee profile
- Reporting
Attendance Management System:
- Update work schedule
- View Daily attendance
- Calculate working hours
- Calculate overtime on the basis of work schedule
- Marking manual attendance
- Pending attendance completion
- Add gazetted holidays
- Overtime approval
- Reporting
Leave Management:
- Apply leave
- Leave approval
- Leave approval authority
- Leave history
- Pending leave approval notifications on Dashboard
- Leave email alerts
- Reporting
Payroll Management:
- Monthly and annual increments
- Tax management
- Allowances and deductions
- Medical claims
- Leave encashment
- Reporting
