Now Enjoy Nayatel HRMS solution in Rs.100/month per Employee

Nayatel Keeps on bringing new solutions for customers and this time the company has come up with an HRMS solution for corporate employees. The low-cost Nayatel HRMS solution suits SMEs grade customers and with this solution, companies can manage all administrative action from the central location of the organization. With this system, one can automate the HR process, effectively manage regulations, payroll, set goals, and review performance.

Nayatel HRMS solution- Things Made Easier

HRMS is made keeping in view the latest trends and requirements of the business industry. The companies who will opt for this system will be provided with a user-friendly dashboard Application where employees can view there profiles and search for other employees as well. It gives access to a quicker overview of employees’ behavior including leave, new hiring, and resignations.

Important Features:

Basic Profile:

Intelligent search

Dashboard with a quick overview of workforce behavior (leaves, new hiring, resignation etc.) in the current month

Employee profile

Reporting

Attendance Management System:

Update work schedule

View Daily attendance

Calculate working hours

Calculate overtime on the basis of work schedule

Marking manual attendance

Pending attendance completion

Add gazetted holidays

Overtime approval

Reporting

Leave Management:

Apply leave

Leave approval

Leave approval authority

Leave history

Pending leave approval notifications on Dashboard

Leave email alerts

Reporting

Payroll Management:

Monthly and annual increments

Tax management

Allowances and deductions

Medical claims

Leave encashment

Reporting

