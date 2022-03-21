Now Google App lets you delete ‘Last 15 Minutes’ of search history

Google has begun rolling out a new feature to its Android app that allows users to easily delete last 15 minutes of Search history.

The business said that its ‘fast erase’ feature was being rolled out on the Google app for Android, and that it will be available to all users within the next few weeks.

How to use ‘Delete Last 15 Minutes’ feature

Simply launch the Google app on your Android device and touch on your profile to take benefit of this new useful feature. You should notice a “Delete last 15 minutes” option under “Search history” in the pop-up menu. When you tap it, the Google app will delete last 15 minutes of your search history.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in bringing this feature to Android, or why Google chose to do so through its iOS search app rather than its own mobile platform.

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it'd roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out! Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

You can also delete certain of your Google Account activity automatically, such as YouTube history and location data, among other things. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android phone, then navigate to Google > Manage your Google Account.

Step 2: Select Data & Personalization from the drop-down menu at the top.

Step 3: Tap Manage your activity controls under “Activity controls.”

Step 4: Tap Auto-delete under “Web & App Activity,” “YouTube History,” or “Location History.”

Step 5: Select the length of time you want to keep your activity > Next > Confirm to save your selection.