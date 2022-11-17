Now Play Games with your Colleagues during Work on Microsoft Teams

Have you ever played games while working on some projects with your colleagues? No doubt, sometimes one needs to freshen himself and for that playing game for a few minutes is the best therapy. Keeping in view this, Microsoft is giving the blessing of playing games with colleagues while keeping your nose deep in spreadsheets. One can easily compete with their colleague and all that is needed is play games in short breaks.

One of the latest updates to Microsoft Teams brings casual games that allow you to compete with up to 250 of your colleagues. While you get over-excited let me mention that the Microsoft team is not bringing games like  Doom Eternal’s multiplayer, Fallout 4, etc instead Games to be played during work include MinesweeperSolitaire, and Wordament. In Solitaire, players will compete to finish first. The Microsoft Teams flavor of Minesweeper adds a collaborative edge, as you work with your colleagues to clear the board. Wordament, meanwhile, will list your company’s most erudite linguists on a leaderboard.

Below is the video of Miscrofot teams revealing the kinds of games people can play during working.

These Games for work were introduced by Microsoft and are termed as team-building tools and according to the company, they will make teamwork more effective. The company believes that by incorporating games into working days employees will feel fresh and their work will become more productive.

While telling about newly introduced Games at work, Microsoft teams said:

“Research shows that gaming promotes cognitive benefits, helps foster empathy and encourages inclusion, team building, and learning,”

If you are excited to try the new games for work, click here. However, don’t forget to get permission from your boss, or might be the other way around for you.

