Now Play Games with your Colleagues during Work on Microsoft Teams
These Games for work were introduced by Microsoft and are termed as team-building tools and according to the company, they will make teamwork more effective. The company believes that by incorporating games into working days employees will feel fresh and their work will become more productive.
While telling about newly introduced Games at work, Microsoft teams said:
“Research shows that gaming promotes cognitive benefits, helps foster empathy and encourages inclusion, team building, and learning,”
If you are excited to try the new games for work, click here. However, don’t forget to get permission from your boss, or might be the other way around for you.
Also Read: Microsoft Teams Under Hot Water for Security Flaws