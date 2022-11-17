Now Play Games with your Colleagues during Work on Microsoft Teams

Have you ever played games while working on some projects with your colleagues? No doubt, sometimes one needs to freshen himself and for that playing game for a few minutes is the best therapy. Keeping in view this, Microsoft is giving the blessing of playing games with colleagues while keeping your nose deep in spreadsheets. One can easily compete with their colleague and all that is needed is play games in short breaks.

Now Play Games with your Colleagues during a short Work Break

One of the latest updates to Microsoft Teams brings casual games that allow you to compete with up to 250 of your colleagues. While you get over-excited let me mention that the Microsoft team is not bringing games like Doom Eternal’s multiplayer, Fallout 4, etc instead Games to be played during work include Minesweeper, Solitaire, and Wordament. In Solitaire, players will compete to finish first. The Microsoft Teams flavor of Minesweeper adds a collaborative edge, as you work with your colleagues to clear the board. Wordament, meanwhile, will list your company’s most erudite linguists on a leaderboard.

Below is the video of Miscrofot teams revealing the kinds of games people can play during working.