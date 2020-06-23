Now See Preview of Google Maps Dark Mode Via Search App

Most of the app of Google have got Dark Mode. However, still, one app that had still not received Dark Mode is the widely used app called Google Maps. The App is provided with the navigation that inverts the screen at nighttime. However, there is one way through which one can see how Google Maps Dark Mode will look like. This can be done by enabling Dark Mode on your phone.

Google has given us a dark theme with Android 10 however with its own app, the company is quite slow in launching it.

Get a tease of Google Maps dark mode inside the Google app

Coming back to the point, one needs to enable dark mode on their device and can go to google search and can search for any category be it cuisine. One will see how the dark mode will look like on the navigation screen and it will automatically change its color when the sun goes down.

This workout does not work for every search. As compared to the nighttime navigation screen in the Maps app, the version found in the search app used pastel hues.

So in the bottom line, the navigation app doesn’t have a dark mode setting yet. Nonetheless, the navigation screen turns dark after shutdown, and when you use the search app to look for something. Hopefully, Maps will also get dark mode soon.

