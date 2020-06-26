Telenor is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now, they can stay connected with their friends and family members for whole month via Telenor IMO Offer.

To activate the offer, dial *466# now or you can also activate the offer by visiting MyTelenor App. You will get 2GBs for IMO in only Rs.45 (Incl of tax). So, activate the offer and enjoy it.

Now Stay Connected with Your Loved Ones via Telenor IMO Offer

My Telenor App is the place where all your needs are just a tap away. The app, with it’s easy to use interface allows you to view, activate, and deactivate your favorite offers, check your usage details and history and manage your account. The app has been designed to make things easier for our valued customers and ensures that all their Telenor Pakistan number-related problems are solved with the minimum amount of taps, without the hassle of remembering USSD strings!

The Exciting Features of My Telenor: