Now Stay Connected with your Loved Ones with Telenor Stay at Home Bundle

During these quarantined days, all telecom operators are introducing some packages to help people stay connected in these socially distant days. Realizing the need of the internet to kill time while completely staying at home, Telenor Pakistan has introduced stay home bundle. This is one of the best packages the company has launched so far. So if you are getting extremely bored while sitting at home, opt for this package and browse your favourite videos all day long.

All othet telecom operators are also launching such packages which are helping people in these depressive days.

Telenor Stay at Home Bundle- Offer Incentives

Telenor stay home bundle offers 4000 MBs from 6 AM to 6 PM for only Rs. 50. Now one can do More se Zada Socializing by only loading rupees 50. Here are the incentives offered:

Resources 4000 MBs Validity 1 Days (6 AM to 6 PM) Charges Rs. 50 To Subscribe Dial 50