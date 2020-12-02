Nutshell Conferences has announced its Global Board of Advisors. This unique board of Advisors consists of members from Pakistan, USA, UK, Canada, Russia, South Africa, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Brussels, Singapore, China, Australia, Sri Lanka, and few other countries. It is pertinent to note that all members of this board carry vast experience and are regarded as experts in their respective fields.

Globally and locally, a lot of discussions is taking place to unearth the solution to society’s problems. Whereas many countries have think tanks in place to carry out such discussion, Pakistan, unfortunately, lags behind in this field. The formation of a global board of advisors is a major step in creating a think tank that will guide Nutshell Conferences to host national and global summits on the most pertinent regional and international issues.

Nutshell Conferences Announces Global Board of Advisors

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Conferences while elaborating about the formation of this board of advisors said “I am proud to share with you the exciting new face of Nutshell Conferences. We have formed a global board of advisors who will help broaden our vision with knowledge, ideas, and opportunities in a rapidly changing world. By embracing change and innovation, we are poised to keep producing world-class events with the aim of overcoming the modern-day challenges faced by corporates, academia, government, and other segments.”

He further said, “We aim to stimulate agenda-setting debates to help people and organizations make informed choices after interacting with some of the world’s most authoritative voices.”

He highlighted that our core objective remains projecting Pakistan at the center of the global stage and creating awareness about the untapped potential of Pakistan.

Board of Advisors include: