Twitter announced removing legacy blue checks starting from April Fool’s Day, or April 1. Musk tweeted in December that the company would remove those checks “in a few months” because “the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.”

Since then, legacy blue checkmark holders have seen a pop-up when they click on their checkmark. The pop-up reads, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

Twitter will Start Removing Legacy Blue Checks From April 1

Before Musk acquired Twitter, the company used checkmarks to verify individuals and entities as active, authentic and notable accounts of interest. However, the service was absolutely free.

Now, Twitter users can purchase a blue check through the Twitter Blue subscription model for $8 per month (iOS and Android signups will cost $11 per month). There are also other checkmark colours and badges available for purchase whether an account is a business or a government.

Twitter says purchasing a checkmark gives users access to subscriber-only features like fewer ads on their timeline, prioritized ranking in conversations, bookmark folders, and the ability to craft long tweets, edit tweets and undo tweets. On the other hand, Twitter also announced the availability of the Blue subscription globally.

Furthermore, we are not clear how many users are having legacy blue checks. But obviously, it will take a little time to remove all those checkmarks.

