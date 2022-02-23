OnePlus Phone codenamed Oscar seemingly on the way

A month ago, OnePlus had publicized its first flagship device of the year 2022 which is OnePlus 10 Pro. But the whole 10 series has still been kept secret and people don’t know much about the series as a whole since we have not got any leaks and rumors as well. OnePlus lovers are waiting if any of the OnePlus 10 series gets global availability so that people all over the world can use them. It seems their prayers are heard since the company is now in process of releasing a new flagship phone codenamed “Oscar”.

Rumors say that this new flagship mobile by the company will be launched in the second quarter of this year. So seemingly the company will announce its launch soon in the coming months. The company has already launched OnePlus Pro 10 and its specification are known to people as it has been used by people in China but for this new flagship Oscar device, no more news is rolling in the air so far. So the specifications can be the same as the One Pro device and can also be completely different from the already released mobile, only time can confirm this.

After the updated relationship of the company with Oppo has got official, the phones that are launched by the company are the first generation flagship series with very good specification in One Pro 10 including 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and super VOOC charging. All these good specifications are seemingly back in the OnePro series and it will be good for cost-cutting and hence, will be helpful in keeping the prices low and affordable for the users.

Rumors are still on the way. Let’s see how things will take their shape and when users will be able to get the announcement of the launch of the new OnePro Oscar device.

