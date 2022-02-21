OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition All Set to be Launched on 24th Feb

On the 24th February on the mega launch OPPO Find X5 will be announced in China. On the event other OPPO products like Find X5, Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, Find X5 Pro, Enco X2 TWS earbuds, and OPPO Pad tablet. It will be for the first time that a smartphone will be equipped with a Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset. This article will shed light on the different features of the Dimensity 9000 equipped Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition.

Regarding the features of the Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition it is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED E4 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be able to offer a Quad HD+ resolution of 3216 x 1140 pixels. It will be having the Dimensity 9000 with LTPO 1.0 technology.

The RAM size will be 12GB of LPDDR5 with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Whereas the Find X5 Pro version equipped with Snapdragon will be having variants with different RAM sizes i.e. 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256 GB and 12GB RAM with 512 GB storage.

In the camera department it will be having 32MP Sony MX709 selfie camera whereas a dual-camera setup will be present for the rear camera. 50MP Sony IMX766 main as the main lens and a Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens.

It is expected to have a big battery of 5,000mAh which can support 80W fast wired charging. It is also said that the device will be able to support 50W reverse charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Furthermore it is said that it will be launched equipped with Android 12 OS overlaid with ColorOS 12.1.

In its protection against water and scratch, it is said to be IP68 rated chassis, X-axis linear motor and dal stereo speakers. It will be having under display fingerprint canner along with NFC. As for the dimensions they are 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm and weighs about 216 grams. The color options are few and basic i.e. black and white colors.

Just a couple of days till we have the actual product in the market and bring its performance to test and either refute the rumors or prove them right.

