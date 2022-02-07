We already know that OPPO is soon going to launch its next flagship device, Find X5 Pro. Now a new leak reveals the full details of OPPO Find X5 Pro both in terms of design and technical specifications.

As revealed by the WinFuture, Find X5 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It could come with a Qualcomm Adreno 730 graphics chip with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440px and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Full Specifications Leaked

The upcoming flagship phone will come with a 5,000mAH battery pack with 80W fast-charging capability. Moreover, the phone will feature a 32MP front-facing camera. at the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The back setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 13MP telephoto camera. There’s also some text written on the phone’s rear camera that says “Powered by MariSilicon X,” referring to Oppo’s in-house NPU used for image processing.

The leak also revealed the expected price of the phone. The phone will cost around $1,375 and also it will be available in Europe initially.

It is worth mentioning here that OPPO Find X5 Pro sounds very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro – a lot of the specs are identical. It could be because OPPO and OnePlus have announced their merger last year. So we can expect identical hardware and software in both brands’ phones.

