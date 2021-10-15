OPPO Officially Launches the Global Version of ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12, the new ColorOS brings a clean, inclusive UI with smoother performance

OPPO has officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users. Aiming to provide its users a seamless experience that’s closer to stock Android 12, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity as well as help achieve better work-life balance.

Inclusivity Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, Inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. Building on top of OPPO’s Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

Smoother, Seamless Experience Powering Greater Productivity

Giving users a smooth, seamless experience has been at the core of OPPO R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 emphasizes on both –comfort and endurance. Practical features such as PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager allow ColorOS 12 users stay productive through multiple scenarios.

Prioritized Privacy: Cutting the gimmicks and focusing on the basics

OPPO has been listening to its user feedback and prioritizing privacy on ColorOS. The ColorOS 12 not only comes packed with all the improved security and privacy features from Android 12, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators, which empowers users to be the masters of their own privacy with clear, visualized menus and buttons; but also keeping the well-received features developed within the OPPO team, such as Private System, Private Safe, App Lock and others.

An OS that’s open to the Android developers

OPPO’s ColorOS aims to become a more Android developer friendly OS. In addition to the free camera SDKs covering OPPO’s most advantageous camera capabilities – including Ultra Steady Video Shooting, HDR, Super Wide-Angle, etc., OPPO has further opened its HyperBoost, Color Vision Enhancement to benefit Android app developers and enhance the Android ecosystem.