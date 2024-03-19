OPPO is making a comeback in Pakistan with its highly anticipated Reno 11 Series after a long hiatus. The company teased its fans on social media, featuring the popular actor Fawad Khan and using the term “RENOvator,” hinting at the return of the Reno series with the Reno 11 lineup. The latest post on Facebook revealed that OPPO is going to launch the Reno 11 series in Pakistan tomorrow.

The OPPO Reno 11 series will consist of three models: the standard OPPO Reno 11, the feature-rich OPPO Reno 11 Pro, and the Reno 11F. OPPO has highlighted the “Ocean Blue” colour, suggesting that the Reno 11F will be the first to debut in Pakistan, as this colour variant is exclusive to the Reno 11F model.

OPPO Reno 11 Series is Going to Launch in Pakistan Tomorrow

The OPPO Reno 11F boasts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a sharp 1080×2412 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The screen is protected by Panda glass.

Under the hood, the OPPO Reno 11F will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features a versatile triple-camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The device also has a large 5000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging via a Type-C charging port.

The OPPO Reno 11F will also be available in three attractive colours: Palm Green, Ocean Blue, and Coral Purple. Some reports are claiming that the OPPO Reno 11F will cost around Rs. 63,999/-. OPPO is going to launch the Reno 11 series in Pakistan tomorrow. So we will get more details about them tomorrow.

For the latest updates on the Oppo Reno 11F and other upcoming smartphones, stay tuned.