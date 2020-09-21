Right on schedule, OPPO has unveiled the Reno 4 SE. It is one of the most affordable 5G phones revealed by the company. The phone has come with the Dimensity 720 chipset. To make it looks more decent, the phone has a thin and light body at just 7.9mm. Let’s have a look at the key specs of this phone.

OPPO Reno 4 SE is Now Official with 65W Fast Charging

First of all, the phone has a 6.43-inch OLED panel with 1080 x 2400px resolution. Also, it has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera inside the punch hole.

As mentioned above, the phone has a Dimensity 720 5G chipset. It has come with 8GB of RAM with two storage options – 128/256GB. You can not expand the storage.

Moreover, the phone has three cameras at the back placed in a square plate. The back setup includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Furthermore, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery supporting 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0.

The phone runs ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. However, it will soon get the newer ColorOS 11 based on the latest Android release. The phone will be available in black, blue and white colours.

The pricing of the phone is as follows;

8/128GB version will be available in $370

8/256GB model asks $415

The international availability is not known yet. But we will update you when the company will unveil some information regarding this.