OPPO Reno 5 Review- Worth the Hype?

Since its launch, OPPO Reno 5 has created a great hype. It has come with plenty of attracting features including the powerful processor, brilliant back and front cameras and of course, the battery charging speed. In this article, I will give a detailed review of OPPO Reno 5 to check whether it’s worth the hype or not. Let’s start the review with its cameras.

Camera:

The promising feature of the phone is its cameras. Reno 5 features a 44 MP super selfie camera. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup. It has a 64MP main camera, that allows photography enthusiasts to capture stunning and clear images with its powerful features. The other two cameras are 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP mono camera. There is an LED flash as well.

The phone comes with many exciting AI-enabled features. It comes with AI Mixed portrait feature. The feature lets you add some arts into your videos. Moreover, it lets you choose a dual-view video feature to use front and back cameras at the same time. It comes with AI highlight video to let you make videos in any light. The picture and video quality of the phone are really awesome. The phone targets the YouTubers and TikTokers who wish to make super bright and HDR videos.

I must say, the camera quality of all pictures are really amazing. I will rate this feature 10/10

Price:

OPPO Reno 5 is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 59,999.

Design and Display:

OPPO Reno 5 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Reno 5’s body features a slim profile, lightweight, and sleek aesthetic. It fits comfortably in the hand. The device stands out in the clutter for its 7.83mm sleek design and 3D body. Its 3D body curves are complemented by radiant crystalline beauty; delivering a smooth and relaxed finish that feels premium. The only drawback in the display is that it has come with 90HZ refresh rate. On the other hand, there are multiple smartphones available in the market with more than 90HZ refresh rate under the same price range.

Overall, the design of the phone is really inspiring. So, I will rate this feature 9/10

Chipset and Software:

OPPO Reno 5 has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset has the following configuration: Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) and a modest Adreno 618 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11 support.

It comes with 5 layers charging protection and multi-cooling system. It also has an AI-enhanced sensing algorithm. No doubt, the processor is so powerful that it makes the gaming experience amazing. Overall, the performance is really impressive. I can say that this phone is the best choice for game lovers to play heavy games.

So, I will rate the chipset and software of the phone 10/10

Memory and Storage:

Reno 5 is available in Pakistan with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with USF 2.1 support to boost up the performance. The phone also comes with SDcard support up to 256GB.

I will rate this feature 10/10

Battery:

The Reno 5 features a Li-Po 4,310 mAh battery capacity. It comes with 50W fast charging support. Overall, the charging speed is amazing to run the phone without any worry. The company claims that after 5-minute charge, you will be able to watch the videos for the next three hours.

The charging speed is really amazing, but the battery capacity is a bit low. So, I will rate this 9/10

Connectivity:

Reno 5 has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, USB, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, Compass, under-display fingerprint scanner, Gyro and Proximity.

Colours:

It is available in Fantasy Silver, Starry Black colours.

Strengths of OPPO Reno 5

It has a stunning front-facing camera of 44MP

The rear-camera setup including a 48MP AI camera makes the phone more astonishing.

The SP720G is a really powerful processor to run the phone smoothly.

The charging speed of the phone is really fast to charge the phone in no time.

It has phenomenal memory and storage capacity.

The design of the phone is premium, giving a trendy look while holding in hands.

The in-display fingerprint reader has added more sprinkles in the specs-sheet.

Weakness of OPPO Reno 5:

The phone’s display has come with a 90Hz refresh rate which is low under this price range.

The other thing which I do not like in the phone is its battery capacity. In my opinion, it is a bit low.

Final Verdict:

After reading my review of OPPO Reno 5, you will be thinking of buying this phone. I must say, the phone is a real hit. It has all the eye-catching features which attract the customers. Although, it is not affordable by all, but under this price range, it has really impressive specs. I am really impressed by its performance and picture quality. The phone is a must-try.