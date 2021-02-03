After the successful launch of its powerful Vivo V20 smartphones, the company has announced a budget-friendly V20 SE last month in Pakistan. The phone has come with many amazing specs including the rear and front camera setup, powerful chipset and fast charging speed. In this article, I will give a detailed review of Vivo V20 SE. If you are thinking of buying this phone, first check the full article.

Vivo V20 SE Full Review- A Real Photography King with 32MP Selfie Camera

Camera:

The promising feature of the phone is its cameras. V20 SE features a 32 MP Super Night Selfie camera offers perfect clarity even in low light. The front camera comes with the options like Aura screen light, Multi-style portrait, professional portrait and AI face beauty. All these functions do an amazing job while clicking the perfect shots.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup. It has a 48MP main camera, that allows photography enthusiasts to capture stunning and clear images with its powerful features. The other two cameras are 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) and 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth). There is an LED flash as well. The other features of the camera include Panorama, geo-tagging and HDR. The resolution for video is [email protected] The picture and video quality of the phone are really awesome.

I must say, the camera quality of all pictures are really amazing. I will rate this feature 10/10

Price:

Vivo V20 SE is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 45,999.

Design and Display:

Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400-pixel. The device stands out in the clutter for its 7.83mm sleek design and 3D body. The device is extremely lightweight and designed to be held comfortably in your hand. Its 3D body curves are complemented by a high polymer material; delivering a smooth and relaxed finish that feels premium.

Overall, the design of the phone is really inspiring, so, i will rate this feature 9/10

Chipset and Software:

Vivo V20 SE has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The chipset has the following configuration: Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) and a modest Adreno 610 GPU. Most of the mid-range smartphones have also come with the same chipset. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11 support.

The phone has also come with Multi-Turbo support. It includes AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo, Cooling Turbo (for heat dissipation), Center Turbo (which targets core system resources) and ART++ Turbo (for compilation optimization).

No doubt, the processor is so powerful that it makes the gaming experience amazing. Overall, the performance is good. I can say that this phone is the best choice for game lovers to play heavy games.

So, i will rate the chipset and software of the phone 9/10

Memory and Storage:

V20 SE is available in Pakistan with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also come with SDcard support.

I will rate this feature 9/10

Battery:

The V20 SE features a massive Li-Po 4,100 mAh battery capacity. It comes with 33W fast charging support. Overall, the charging speed is amazing to run the phone without any worry. The phone charges 60% in 30 minutes.

The charging speed is really amazing, but the battery capacity is a bit low. So, i will rate this 8.5/10

Connectivity:

V20 SE has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, NFC, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, Compass, under-display fingerprint scanner, Gyro and Proximity.

Colours:

It is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colours.

Strengths of Vivo V20 SE

It has a stunning front facing camera of 32MP

The rear-camera setup including a 48MP AI camera makes the phone more astonishing.

The SP665 is a really powerful processor to run the phone smoothly.

It comes with vivo multi turbo support to soomthen the performance of the phone.

The charging speed of the phone is really fast to charge the phone in no time.

The design of the phone is premium, giving a trendy look while holding in hands.

It has phenomenal memory and storage capacity.

The in-display fingerprint reader has added more sprinkles in the specs-sheet.

Weakness of Vivo V20 SE:

The only thing which i do not like in the phone is its battery capacity. In my opinion, it is a bit low.

Final Verdict:

After reading my review, you really want to give Vivo V20 SE a try. Overall, the phone has many astonishing features at the price of Rs. 45,999. If the price is a bit high from your budget, then there are many other options available in the market under 30k. But obviously, you have to compromise with some specs.

Check Also: Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G Review – A Trendsetting Mid-Range Smartphone