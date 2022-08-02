Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G Design Leaked In An Official Marketing Image

Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G is all set to make its debut very soon. We have been getting a lot of leaks and information regarding the handset for many weeks. The smartphone got certified by the FCC then it was benchmarked at Geekbench confirming some of its specs. Recently, an official marketing image of the handset surfaced online giving us a closer look at its design.

Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G Design Details

The official marketing image of the smartphone recently surfaced online. It gives us a closer look at its design. The smartphone, Reno8 Z 5G features three cameras on the back outlined in a rectangle. The texture is quite shiny, which contrasts with the matte finish of the rest of the back. According to the latest reports, the Reno8 Z 5G will be a rebranded version of the Reno7 Z 5G for global markets.

The interesting piece of news is that Oppo has already released a Reno8 Lite which comes with the same specs as the Reno7 Z 5G. Furthermore, the Reno7 Lite and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G also sport the exact same hardware and design as the two models mentioned above. So, Oppo is not bringing something new. It will be Oppo’s fifth phone with the same specs. Oppo’s release strategy is good but it’s getting hard to keep up with the rebrands.

At the Geekbench listings, the device scored 687 for a single core and 1,920 for multiple cores, which are similar results to other Snapdragon 695 smartphones. The handset is expected to come with 8 GB RAM and Android 12, both of which are quite common in the other Oppo phones as well.

