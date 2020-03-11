OPPO has revealed the Reno3 series including a regular Reno3 and Reno3 Pro 5G in China last December. A few days ago, we also got the international version of the Reno3 Pro with some upgraded Specs. Now its time to get the global version of Reno3. The phone has appeared in some leaks and rumours. Let’s have a look at alleged Specs of OPPO Reno3 Global Variant.

These Are the Key Specs of OPPO Reno3 Global Variant

Apparently, the global variant is the same its Chinese version. The phone will have the same waterdrop notch display and a quad-camera setup on the back. However, there is a slight difference too. The global variant will have a dual-LED flash on the rear joined by the text reading “Hybrid Zoom”.

As far as its specs are concerned, the global model will come with the Helio P90 SoC. It will have 8GB RAM. Also, it has a 6.44″ FHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint reader. Furthermore, the phone will come with a 44MP front camera to take beautiful selfies. It is worth mentioning here that the Chinese model has come with the 32MP front camera. Unfortunately, the main camera is downgraded from 64MP to 48MP. The other cameras include a 13MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP monochrome units.

Additionally, the phone will have a 4,025 mAh battery and will probably come in three colours – Sky White, Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

OPPO has not revealed anything regarding this yet. Let’s see when the company will launch this phone.